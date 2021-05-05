Don’t underestimate the power of the youth – Dumelo tells government

“Let’s not underestimate the power of the youth....the power of the people is always stronger than the people in power,” Dumelo tweeted.

A section of Ghanaians have been venting their anger on Twitter over the last four days in protest of poor governance and the high cost of living in the country.

This follows an increase in fuel prices, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices as well as a water crisis in some parts of the country.

Some Ghanaians are also currently bearing the brunt of an intermittent supply of power, locally referred to as ‘Dumsor’.

Meanwhile, call and data charges have also been increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.

All these have culminated in a frustrated public, with some Ghanaians taking to Twitter to vent their frustration by joining the #FixTheCountry campaign.

In an earlier tweet, Dumelo bemoaned the rise in prices of poultry and pig feed, warning that the country could soon start importing such products.