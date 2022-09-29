Don’t use your hatred for Akufo-Addo to disrespect chiefs – Adom-Otchere advises Manasseh Azure

In an editorial on his show, Paul Adom-Otchere said a recent tweet by Mr. Azure on the booing incident that happened at the Global Citizens Festival is plainly disrespectful to chiefs in the country.

“Don’t disrespect chiefs. Do your work nicely, you’re a nice man. Don’t use your hatred for Akufo-Addo to disrespect chiefs. Akufo-Addo knows people hate him and people likes him but his mandate is to do a lot for the 30 million Ghanaians and he’s focused on that.”

“You don’t have any respect for tradition? You come from Bongo, the chief from Bongo you don’t respect him? We respect our chiefs and you have to understand that the chiefs in Ghana are very important part of the democratic development and the fact that we have peace can be attributed to them”, Mr. Adom-Otchere chided.

Manasseh had tweeted: “Mr President, for their selfish goals, chiefs, paid praise singers and sycophants will continue to sing insincere praises of you. But what you heard at the #globalcitizensfestival is the truest voice of the people, a referendum on your regime. You have two years to salvage it”.

Pulse Ghana

He went on to cite the case of Togbe Afede, whose picture with Manasseh he projected on the screen, stressing that Togbe will not praise sing for Akufo-Addo because of his stature and for other reasons.

He suggested that Manasseh respected Togbe Afede as a chief, so why would he create the impression that all chiefs are praise singers of the government. “Respect Togbe Afede, I know you respect him.”

President Akufo-Addo was heckled and booed by a section of the crowd at the musical festival which took place at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, September 26, 2022.

The President was there to speak on poverty and what the government was doing to eradicate same while championing and upholding national unity.