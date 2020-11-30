He said this when he addressed some electorates of the Kwesimintsim and Mpohor constituencies in the Western region.

‘Skirt and blouse’ is a local term used to describe a situation where electorates vote for candidates from different parties in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Akufo-Addo explained that he needs adequate representation in Parliament for easy passage of bills and other legislative instruments.

President Akufo-Addo

He, therefore, urged the electorates to vote to retain Dr. Prince Hammid Armah as Member of Parliament (MP).

“This should be a source of encouragement to the people to vote the NPP parliamentary candidates into office,” the President said, as quoted by GNA.

The President also used his visit to the Western Region to pay tribute to the late former Mayor for the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) Anthony K. K. Sam.

Meanwhile, Akufo- Addo has said that political rival John Mahama achieved nothing during his time as President.

Speaking on his two-day tour of the Central region last week, he said Mahama was only going about on a promise spree.

“I know of someone going about on a promising spree that if he comes, he would do this and that, but the fact of the matter is he has been in power before, and what actually did he achieve? Nothing,” Akufo-Addo said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“We have experienced his stewardship before, and it didn’t meet the expectations of Ghanaians. So, he (Mahama) should stop lying to Ghanaians, for us to continue with our developmental agenda for the country!”

The President used the occasion to urge Ghanaians to vote for him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December polls.

He argued that policies introduced by his government have had positive impacts on every Ghanaian.

“If you believe that the policies of my government have had a positive impact on your lives, and you have not regretted voting for me, I will urge you to continue to have faith in me. In the December elections, let it be four more years for Nana to do more for you,” Akufo-Addo added.