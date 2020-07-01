This, according to the Commission, is due to the blue background that is being used in capturing pictures of registrants.

In a statement signed by Mrs Sylvia Annor, Director, Public Affairs, the Commission said: “We wish to inform the public that the background of the biometric photograph is blue. As such we kindly request the general public to wear colours other than blue.”

“In short, do not wear a blue outfit to the registration centres as it will be difficult to obtain a good photograph”.

Jean Adukwei Mensa is chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana

The EC began the registration exercise for the new voters register on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 across the country.

An eligible voter without any of the two primary breeder documents – passport or Ghana cars – can let two eligible voters who have already registered, vouch for them.