The body is suspected to be that of one of the missing private security men in the area. Reports have it that at least five individuals have gone missing under bizarre circumstances in the Wa municipality in the last five months.
Dr. Akuffo Dampare storms Wa over deteriorating security situation
Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police has arrived in Wa, the regional capital of Upper West to assess the security situation following the discovery of a human body in a shallow grave over the weekend.
In a statement, the Police said: “The police continue to maintain law, order and security in the Wa municipality and surrounding communities,” the police said in a statement on Monday (19 September 2022).
“We wish to assure residents of the Wa municipality and its environs that the special intelligence and investigation teams will continue to work around the clock with assistance from the affected communities to bring the perpetrators to face justice. Operations and combat teams have also saturated the area to ensure the safety and security at all,” the statement added.
The statement issued by the Police also said the Special Purpose Police Intelligence and investigation teams working with members of the community on 18th September, 2022 discovered a body in a shallow grave at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa.
The body was later identified by family members of the deceased as Seidu Baga who was reported missing on 16th September, 2022.
The body was subsequently exhumed and conveyed to the Regional Hospital, Wa for autopsy and investigation.
