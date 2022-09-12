Dr. Bawumia jets off to Kenya for swearing-in of President-elect William Ruto

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has left Accra, Ghana for Nairobi, Kenya to represent Ghana at the swearing-in of William Samoei Arap Ruto, President-elect of Kenya.

Dr. Bawumia at the launch.
At least 20 Heads of State and 2,500 VIPs have confirmed attendance at President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony, Kenyan officials have confirmed.

At lest 60,000 Kenyans will also be allowed into the stadium to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The President-elect will assume office by taking and subscribing the oath of affirmation of allegiance, and the oath or affirmation for the execution of the functions of office, as prescribed in the Third Schedule.

The Supreme Court of Kenya has announced that the 2022 presidential election results declared by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati have been upheld.

President-elect William Ruto reading a document presented by officials from the EU
President-elect William Ruto reading a document presented by officials from the EU

Chebukati had declared Ruto as president-elect after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga's 6,942,930 (48.85%)votes.

Speaking while delivering the judgement, Chief Justice Martha Koome said that the full judgment would be shared after 21 days.

Vice President Bawumia is expected back in Accra on Wednesday, 14th September.

He was accompanied by the 2nd Lady, Samira Bawumia, Thomas Mbomba, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and other Senior government officials.

