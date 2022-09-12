Dr. Bawumia jets off to Kenya for swearing-in of President-elect William Ruto

At lest 60,000 Kenyans will also be allowed into the stadium to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The President-elect will assume office by taking and subscribing the oath of affirmation of allegiance, and the oath or affirmation for the execution of the functions of office, as prescribed in the Third Schedule.

The Supreme Court of Kenya has announced that the 2022 presidential election results declared by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati have been upheld.

Chebukati had declared Ruto as president-elect after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga's 6,942,930 (48.85%)votes.

Speaking while delivering the judgement, Chief Justice Martha Koome said that the full judgment would be shared after 21 days.

