Dr. Bawumia, Kufour and other dignitaries pay their last respect to Hajia Ramatu Mahama – Photos

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led a high-powered government delegation to bid farewell to Hajia Ramatu Mahama, wife of former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

The funeral of the former second lady at the Independence Square in Accra was also attended by former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the current First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Other government officials including Interior Minister Ambrose Dery and Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul were also present at the brief Islamic funeral ceremony.

The remains of Hajia Mahama was conveyed to Tamale in the Northern Region for burial after the ceremony in Accra.

The former second lady reportedly died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on April 7 after a short illness.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama was the daughter of the late Imoro Egala, a Minister for Trade and Industry and first black chairman of COCOBOD, in the first Republic and a long-standing political stalwart in Ghana through to the third Republic; doubling as a founder of the PNP now PNC.

