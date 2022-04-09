Dr. Bawumia, Kufour and other dignitaries pay their last respect to Hajia Ramatu Mahama – Photos

The funeral of the former second lady at the Independence Square in Accra was also attended by former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the current First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Pulse Ghana

Other government officials including Interior Minister Ambrose Dery and Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul were also present at the brief Islamic funeral ceremony.

Pulse Ghana

The remains of Hajia Mahama was conveyed to Tamale in the Northern Region for burial after the ceremony in Accra.

Pulse Ghana

The former second lady reportedly died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on April 7 after a short illness.

Pulse Ghana