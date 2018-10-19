Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Dr. Bawumia off to the UK for investment summit

The Vice President will also meet with the Secretary of the UK’s Department for International Development (DfID), Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has departed Accra for the United Kingdom to attend the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit.

Executives from some of the largest global firms, Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Fund Managers, Investment Bankers and other business leaders from across the globe will be present, providing a networking opportunity with potential Investors and various government officials.

Organised by the Ghana High Commission UK in partnership with the Ghana Investments Promotion Centre (GIPC), the two day Summit, under the theme “Mobilising for Ghana beyond Aid”, is billed to showcase Ghana as one of the best investment destinations in Africa, help Government attract strategic and development funds and investments for key projects as well as match local businesses with international partners and Investors.

READ ALSO: Dr. Bawumia is behaving like a serial caller - Anita Desoso

Ahead of the Summit, the Vice President will interact with the Ghanaian Community in the UK on Saturday 20th October, 2018, and deliver a lecture on Ghana’s digitization towards the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) on Monday 22nd October, 2018.

Dr. Bawumia play

Dr. Bawumia

 

The Vice President will also meet with the Secretary of the UK’s Department for International Development (DfID), Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP; meet with Westminster Businesses, and attend a reception hosted by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia returns to Accra on Thursday, 25th October 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Poisonous Chinese tilapia destroyed [Video] Poisonous Chinese tilapia destroyed [Video]
Four killed in fatal car accident in Nkawkaw Four killed in fatal car accident in Nkawkaw
Highways Authority to begin arresting pedestrians who cross motorway Highways Authority to begin arresting pedestrians who cross motorway
Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll
Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution chief tells court Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution chief tells court
Here are the modules under NABCO you have to know Here are the modules under NABCO you have to know

Recommended Videos

Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn
Accra Mall back in business Accra Mall back in business
Best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana Best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana



Top Articles

1 Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution chief tells courtbullet
2 First photos of newly-built Kejetia market in Kumasibullet
3 32-year-old man kills wife, child; 3 in critical conditionbullet
4 uniCredit customer turns banking hall into bedroom [Video]bullet
5 Your GH¢700 salary isn't free money - Nana Addo to NABCO personnelbullet
6 Fire guts Konkomba market; one person in critical conditionbullet
7 Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for servicesbullet
8 I will strip Kweku Baako 'naked' - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
9 Widespread extortion suspected at NABCO [Listen to audio]bullet
10 Christians who worship without working are fools –...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
9 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Richard Quashigah
NABCO is a mediocre programme - NDC MP
Kweku Baako apoligises ver BBC/Anas lie
I won't engage in unbridled bufoonery with Agyapong - Baako
President Akufo-Addo
I'm not breaking any law in creating new regions - Akufo-Addo
MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone to review tariffs; customers to pay more
X
Advertisement