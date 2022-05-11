RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Dr. Bawumia rewards Takoradi taxi driver who returned a passenger’s money with GHS20,000

Evans Annang

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has given a sum of GHS20,000 to Kwesi Ackon, a driver who returned a passenger’s GHS8,000 in Takoradi.

Vice President, Dr. Bawumia at the Annual Conference of the Institute of Internal Auditors (Ghana) in Accra.

Dr. Bawumia made the donation through investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

In a report by thefourthestategh.com, it said that some good news has come to the driver as he has been presented with a cash donation of GH¢20,000 on behalf of the vice president.

“Among them was Vice President Dr Bawumia, who donated GH¢20,000 to reward Mr. Ackon for his honesty and exemplary show of integrity. “Manasseh presented an additional GH¢2,500 from two other unnamed donors, making the total of GH¢22,500,” the report said.

Taxi driver returns 8000 cedis to passenger Pulse Ghana

A taxi driver earned plaudits on social media after a video of his act of sincerity went viral. As shared by Okay FM, the taxi driver returned a substantial amount of money left in his car by one of his passengers.

According to reports, the passenger, a fishmonger, chartered the driver last Friday, May 6, and forgot her money in the cab.

But upon seeing the money in the car the following day, this good samaritan driver returned it to the woman in her house, where she dropped her off.

A video of the fishmonger and driver has since gone viral on Ghana’s social media, with many Ghanaians praising the cab driver for his good deed.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

