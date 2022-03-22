Dr. Bawumia to address Ghanaians on the economy on April 7 – Aide

Speaking in an interview on Accra based Asempa FM, Dr. Boako said Dr. Bawumia will address a forum on the Ghanaian economy on April 7.

A multiplicity of factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have largely contributed to economic meltdown across the globe, and Vice President Bawumia is expected to address how these factors have impacted the Ghanaian economy, as well as measures the government has taken to address the situation.

Recently, former President John Dramani Mahama chided Dr. Bawumia for his silence on the failing economy as well as the bleak exchange rate.

The former president disclosed that the hardship in the country has led the nation to a scale we have never witnessed in the last 30-years of our fourth republic.

“Daily price increases, fuel price adjustments and nose-diving currency which has rather arrested the person who said he had arrested it. The dollar has rather arrested him [Dr. Bawumia]. So we are looking for him but we can't find him. We will ask the IGP if he has the key so that we could find where our Vice President was,” Mahama said sarcastically.

The former president opined that the current hardship Ghanaians are experiencing is as a result of the mismanagement by the Akufo-Addo administration.

“We are gathered at a time when our country is facing economic and social hardship. The Akufo-Addo led government that came to power on the back of mouth-watering promises to make life better for Ghanaians and ensure rapid development of our country has so badly mismanaged the economy. We have been plunged into the most debilitating economic crisis in our four decades.