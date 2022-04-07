He will address the nation at a public forum on measures the government has taken to ease the economic burdens.
Dr. Bawumia to address Ghanaians on the economy today
The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to break his long silence on the worsening economic plight of Ghanaians today.
Personalities including the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo are scheduled to grace the economic forum at the Pentecost Conference Centre at Millennium City, Kasoa Yesukrom in the Central Region.
The National TESCON Training and Orientation Conference is being organised by the National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in collaboration with Danquah Institute dubbed “Bawumia Speaks on Economy” at 1 pm.
Other speakers who will be present include Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei Opare; National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay; Executive Director, Danquah Institute, Antoinette Tseboa-Darko, among others.
Recently, former President John Dramani Mahama chided Dr. Bawumia for his silence on the failing economy as well as the bleak exchange rate.
The former president disclosed that the hardship in the country has led the nation to a scale we have never witnessed in the last 30-years of our fourth republic.
“Daily price increases, fuel price adjustments and nose-diving currency which has rather arrested the person who said he had arrested it. The dollar has rather arrested him [Dr. Bawumia]. So we are looking for him but we can't find him. We will ask the IGP if he has the key so that we could find where our Vice President was,” Mahama said sarcastically.
The former president opined that the current hardship Ghanaians are experiencing is as a result of the mismanagement by the Akufo-Addo administration.
“We are gathered at a time when our country is facing economic and social hardship. The Akufo-Addo led government that came to power on the back of mouth-watering promises to make life better for Ghanaians and ensure rapid development of our country has so badly mismanaged the economy. We have been plunged into the most debilitating economic crisis in our four decades.”
