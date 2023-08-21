Dr. Bawumia will win the NPP Special Delegates elections by 72% - Survey

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is followed by Alan Kyeremanten with 7.7%, Ken Agyapong 3rd with 4.3%, Kwabena Agyepong 4th with 1.8%, and Dr. Owusu Akoto 5th with 0.6%. The total sum of votes for the remaining 5 candidates is 1.3% and undecided 11.7%

Given the turn of campaigns of the various candidates in the NPP Special Delegates election, Outcomes International Ghana and Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI) UK jointly conducted a survey to determine which 5 candidates are likely to qualify for the November 4, 2023, NPP Presidential Primaries.

The study also looked into other socio-demographic factors that are likely to influence the outcome of the August 26 election. For example, how ethnicity/geography and religion affect the chances of viable candidates, as well as the basis on which delegates assess the suitability of a candidate.

Pulse Ghana

The survey was done in all 16 regions of the country using an estimated 300 NPP special delegates as the target population of the 961 voters in the electoral college.

The study used multistage probability proportional to size sampling (PPS) with implicit stratification to reduce the operational cost of the survey and better represent the country.