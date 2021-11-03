Dr. Bawumia’s digitization lecture was a complete waste of time – Adongo

In an interview on Morning Starr, Mr Adongo told host Francis Abban that “the speech was not important because we already have digitization in the country but the Vice President, as usual, decided to add some flamboyant and touchy words to make it seem nice, interesting and important.

“Some years back people used to travel with other people’s passports because they were no biometric features on the passport. If today you want to change the travel document of one biometric document to another, what is the superior thing about this?

Pulse Ghana

“Do Ghanaians need a visa to come to their country, so if you have a passport and you are living outside the diaspora you come to Ghana without a passport? What gets me uncomfortable is the clear intention to deceive the people of Ghana. We have to be serious about our country.”

Dr. Bawumia trumpeted on the successes chalked by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government on digital economy since it assumed office in 2017.