Dr. Bawumia’s digitization lecture was a complete waste of time – Adongo

Authors:

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Sdongo has rubbished a lecture by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Ghana’s digital economy.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo
He said the Vice President wasted everyone’s time with that stale lecture he gave at the Ashesi University in the Eastern Region.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Morning Starr, Mr Adongo told host Francis Abban that “the speech was not important because we already have digitization in the country but the Vice President, as usual, decided to add some flamboyant and touchy words to make it seem nice, interesting and important.

“Some years back people used to travel with other people’s passports because they were no biometric features on the passport. If today you want to change the travel document of one biometric document to another, what is the superior thing about this?

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
“Do Ghanaians need a visa to come to their country, so if you have a passport and you are living outside the diaspora you come to Ghana without a passport? What gets me uncomfortable is the clear intention to deceive the people of Ghana. We have to be serious about our country.”

Dr. Bawumia trumpeted on the successes chalked by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government on digital economy since it assumed office in 2017.

Among them are Ghanaians abroad to travel back home with Ghana, newborns to receive Ghana and Ghana set to become the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to have a national scale E-Pharmacy.

