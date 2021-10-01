“I’m confident that once the necessary processes are completed, which I’m sure will be soon, he’ll become our nation’s 23rd Inspector General of Police”, the president said at the graduation ceremony of the 50th cadet officers’ corps in Accra on Friday, 1 October 2021.

Dr Dampare was appointed to the position in July this year and took office on 1 August.

The former Director-General in charge of Administration of the Ghana Police Service took over from Mr James Oppong-Boanuh.

Since the assumption of office, Dr Dampare has instituted some measures, such as the establishment of a horse patrol unit among others.

At the same event, the president said the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies will deal decisively with criminals in the country.

“I’m aware the recent incidents of violent crimes in some parts of the country have generated safety and security concerns from several sections of the populace”, Mr Akufo-Addo said.

“I want to assure Ghanaians that the Police Service and, indeed, all the other security services, are determined to deal decisively with the threats posed by dangerous criminals and criminal syndicates,” he noted.

Within a week, robbers on motorbikes, in separate incidents, accosted two people at gunpoint – a woman in traffic at Apenkwa and a man at Weija – and robbed them.

The woman had just cashed 29,000 from the bank. The robbers took it all away.