Dr. Eric Nkansah confirmed as substantive GES Director-General

A letter dated January 4, 2023, signed by the Acting Director of HRMD at the GES, Ms. Angela Frimpomaa Nkansah, addressed to all Regional Directors of the GES, informed them about the official confirmation and directed that all official correspondence and memoranda should therefore be addressed as such.
The Acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah has been confirmed as the substantive Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).
The letter copied to the Chairman of the GES Council, the two deputy director generals at the GES, all divisional, metro, municipal, and district directors, general managers of all educational units, and the National President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) stated "Congratulations to Dr. Nkansah, Director-General, Ghana Education Service".
On Friday, November 4, 2022, three teacher unions, the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Graduate Teachers, and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers declared an indefinite nationwide strike to register their displeasure over the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah ass the GES boss.
The unions who said Dr. Nkansah was a banker and not a professional teacher declared their strike action at a press conference in Accra today.
The Unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers, and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana.
Career
Over the last 15 years, Dr. Nkansah has been working in the field of Finance and Education.
The 41-year-old Nkansah joined the Ministry of Education in April 2021 on secondment from the Kumasi Technical University, where he served as a Senior Lecturer for about 8 years.
During the same period, he served as an Adjunct Lecturer at the Graduate School of KNUST from February 2013.
