Dr. Kofi Amoah urges Elon Musk to buy Africa and delete all the leaders

The 50-year-old’s audacious takeover sent the internet into a frenzy, with netizens making jokes about what else his money could buy.

Pulse Ghana

In a tweet earlier in the week, Musk suggested he was going to buy Coca-Cola next, adding that he’d “put cocaine back” in the beverage if he’s successful.

While the post received several reactions, Dr. Amoah also waded in by asking the investor to buy the African continent.

“Hei Bro… buy the African continent and delete all the leaders; what a noble goal,” Dr. Amoah commented beneath Musk’s tweet.

Like Musk, Dr. Amoah is in his own right a very successful businessman, having previously served as President of the GFA’s Normalisation Committee.

The business mogul was the one who conceived the idea and pushed for Western Union to extend its operations to African countries.