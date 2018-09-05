Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Dr. Obengfo saves a dying man in court


Timely Intervention Dr. Obengfo saves a dying man in court

The man, who was only identified as Bismark, was on the verge of dying at the court.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dr. Obengfo's lawyer revealed that the late Stacy Darko was a regular patient at Advanced Body Sculpt. play

Dr. Dominic Obeng Andoh

Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh, who is popularly known as Obengfo, helped save a man who nearly died at an Accra High Court.

Dr. Obengfo, who is on trial for murder gave the man first aid service before he was rushed to the hospital.

The man, who was only identified as Bismark, was on the verge of dying at the court.

He gasped for breath and failed to respond to a relative, who tried to assist him to gain consciousness.

READ ALSO: Obengfo CEO struggling to meet bail conditions

Obengfo is accused of practising medicine without lawful authority and operating an unlicensed health facility.

The man was sitting behind Mr Obeng-Andoh, who was also in court with his lawyers to move an application for the release of his passport which he deposited as part of his bail conditions.
 

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obengfo hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh play

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obengfo hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh

Reports said that Bismark was on medication and gasped for breath suddenly.

The woman immediately called for water and a relation of Mr Obeng-Andoh offered her bottled water.

Mr Obeng-Andoh quickly offered assistance to help the man to regain consciousness.

Dr Obeng-Andoh, on June 8, 2018, pleaded not guilty to two charges and granted bail.

In respect of the charges practising medicine without lawful authority and operating an unlicensed health facility, the CEO has been granted bail to the tune of GHc50, 000 with two sureties of persons who are gainfully employed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Scare: 3 out 10 food vendors in the Volta Region have Hepatitis B - Health Officer Health Scare 3 out 10 food vendors in the Volta Region have Hepatitis B - Health Officer
Revelations: Fake, doomsday prophets have bleached faces – Korankye Ankrah Revelations Fake, doomsday prophets have bleached faces – Korankye Ankrah
Tragic: 13-year old boy drowns from Bagre Dam spillage Tragic 13-year old boy drowns from Bagre Dam spillage
Rebellion: One dead following attack on Police at Agbogbloshie Rebellion One dead following attack on Police at Agbogbloshie
Theft: Mechanic fined GH¢2,400 for stealing Govt vehicle Theft Mechanic fined GH¢2,400 for stealing Govt vehicle
Illegal Mining: Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Akufo-Addo tells Xi Illegal Mining Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Akufo-Addo tells Xi

Recommended Videos

Local News: NSS to weed out National Service dodgers Local News NSS to weed out National Service dodgers
Local News: Kwaku Bonsam calls for National Shrine for idol worshipers Local News Kwaku Bonsam calls for National Shrine for idol worshipers
Governmental Policies: Nana Addo sets sights in making education compulsory Governmental Policies Nana Addo sets sights in making education compulsory



Top Articles

1 Homecoming Ghanaian fraudster Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 10bullet
2 Fatal Crash NDC MP Collins Dauda's vehicle kills 6bullet
3 First Divorce Duncan-Williams opens up on why his first marriage failedbullet
4 National Cathedral See photos of judges residences to be...bullet
5 Photos Former Interior Minister Mark Woyongo involved in a...bullet
6 Personality Profile Kweku Adoboli: The rogue traderbullet
7 Volkswagen Govt should have consulted us before signing VW...bullet
8 VW in Ghana Kantanka sends barrage of angry tweets at...bullet
9 Controversies "Kantanka Automobile should blame itself...bullet
10 Volkswagen Uproar over VW assembly plant in Ghanabullet

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
3 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Dome-Kwabenya residents demonstrate over deplorable roads
Enough is Enough Dome-Kwabenya residents demonstrate over deplorable roads
Kwaku Bonsam
Cathedral Project Kwaku Bonsam calls for national shrine at Asomdwee Park for idol worshipers
Nana Addo sets sights in making KG to university education compulsory
Compulsory Education Nana Addo sets sights on making KG to university education compulsory
Menzgold clients fume over delay in dividend payment
Payment Delay Menzgold clients fume over delay in dividend payment