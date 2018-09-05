Dr. Obengfo saves a dying man in court

news

Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh, who is popularly known as Obengfo, helped save a man who nearly died at an Accra High Court.

Dr. Obengfo, who is on trial for murder gave the man first aid service before he was rushed to the hospital.

The man, who was only identified as Bismark, was on the verge of dying at the court.



He gasped for breath and failed to respond to a relative, who tried to assist him to gain consciousness.

READ ALSO: Obengfo CEO struggling to meet bail conditions

Obengfo is accused of practising medicine without lawful authority and operating an unlicensed health facility.

The man was sitting behind Mr Obeng-Andoh, who was also in court with his lawyers to move an application for the release of his passport which he deposited as part of his bail conditions.



Reports said that Bismark was on medication and gasped for breath suddenly.





The woman immediately called for water and a relation of Mr Obeng-Andoh offered her bottled water.



Mr Obeng-Andoh quickly offered assistance to help the man to regain consciousness.

Dr Obeng-Andoh, on June 8, 2018, pleaded not guilty to two charges and granted bail.

In respect of the charges practising medicine without lawful authority and operating an unlicensed health facility, the CEO has been granted bail to the tune of GHc50, 000 with two sureties of persons who are gainfully employed.