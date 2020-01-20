In the suit, Dr. Opuni is demanding 10 million cedis for damages against the NPP stalwart.

Abronye DC had alleged on UTV that that the National Democratic Congress doesn’t like a private firm Kroll and Associate because its forensic audit discovered an amount of $106 million belonging to COCOBOD was with an NDC financier Seidu Agongo.

He also said the firm found out that “an amount belonging to COCOBOD, an amount belonging to Ghanaians $420 million is with Opuni and is at the Court.

In his statement of claim filed in December 2019, the plaintiff asserted that the comments by Abronye suggested that the former was “corrupt, a thief, reckless” in the discharge of his financial and administrative duties and had engaged in some unlawful criminal enterprise to the financial detriment of his previous employers and the government of Ghana.

According to Dr. Opuni, what the NPP chairman said “are not only inaccurate, but highly malicious and defamatory and deliberately contrived to reduce the hard-earned reputation and good name of Plaintiff”.

MD of COCOBOD, Stephen Opuni

The statement therefore noted, “plaintiff denies that he has ever stolen/embezzled and/or otherwise taken possession of an amount of $42O million or any other amount of money from the COCOBOD or the Government of Ghana and that he has never been involved in any way whatsoever in any such fraudulent conduct as falsely contained in the publication under reference”.

Dr. Opuni, among others, is seeking exemplary damages of GHC10,000,000.00 against the defendants as well as a retraction and apology on the 2nd defendant’s UTV AdekyNsroma programme with the same prominence.

He is also seeking perpetual injunction restraining the defendants jointly and/or severally either by themselves or their agents, associates or assigns from further publishing or causing to be printed, published and or distributed or otherwise circulated the said defamatory words and or any other similar words;