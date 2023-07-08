According to the Ghana National Fire Service, the accident saw a gas tanker overturn into the divisional island of the Tema motorway, trapping the driver and the passenger.
Driver of overturned fuel tanker truck confirmed dead
One person has been confirmed dead in the accident which occurred on the Accra-Tema motorway near the Ashaiman under bridge in the early hours of Saturday, July 8.
The driver was confirmed dead when he was sent to Tema General Hospital, leaving one other passenger onboard trapped.
District Commander Tema Motorway Fire Station, DO II Richmond Vanderpuye said investigations have begun into the accident to ascertain the cause of the incident.
According to reports, Chief Inspector Adade was notified of the incident around 3:55 am this morning.
The Ghana National Fire Service, specifically the motorway division responded to the incident, with a crew led by Station Officer 2, Samuel Nartey.
The impact created gridlock on the motorway forcing commuters to express their frustration and motorist were advised to ply an alternative route to Tema.
