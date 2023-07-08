Driver of overturned fuel tanker truck confirmed dead

The driver was confirmed dead when he was sent to Tema General Hospital, leaving one other passenger onboard trapped.

District Commander Tema Motorway Fire Station, DO II Richmond Vanderpuye said investigations have begun into the accident to ascertain the cause of the incident.

According to reports, Chief Inspector Adade was notified of the incident around 3:55 am this morning.

The Ghana National Fire Service, specifically the motorway division responded to the incident, with a crew led by Station Officer 2, Samuel Nartey.