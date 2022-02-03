RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Driver runs over 29-year-old female police officer at a checkpoint

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A driver has run over a 29-year-old female police officer, Ms. Comfort Freby, on the Kasoa-Apam highway in the Central Region on Tuesday, 1 February 2022.

Ms Comfort Freby
Ms Comfort Freby

Reports stated a speeding Toyota vehicle with registration number GS 4746-20 run over the young police officer at a police checkpoint.

Recommended articles

The driver of the vehicle, upon reaching the checkpoint, refused to stop and ran into the officer, killing her on the spot.

The police mounted the checkpoint last week following a series of robbery incidents on the highway.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Guyana to export 120 ready-made wooden houses to Ghana this year

Prefabricated wooden house

J.B Danquah-Adu’s post mortem report stolen by thieves - Pathologist tells court

The late JB Danquah

Choose e-levy or there will be no ‘Free SHS’ and jobs for you – Kusi-Boafo warns Ghanaians

Kusi-Boafo

Accept e-levy or we go back to the IMF – Ken Ofori-Atta pleads with Ghanaians

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.