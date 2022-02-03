Reports stated a speeding Toyota vehicle with registration number GS 4746-20 run over the young police officer at a police checkpoint.
Driver runs over 29-year-old female police officer at a checkpoint
A driver has run over a 29-year-old female police officer, Ms. Comfort Freby, on the Kasoa-Apam highway in the Central Region on Tuesday, 1 February 2022.
Recommended articles
The driver of the vehicle, upon reaching the checkpoint, refused to stop and ran into the officer, killing her on the spot.
The police mounted the checkpoint last week following a series of robbery incidents on the highway.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh