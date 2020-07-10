Effective Saturday, July 11, 2020, transport fares will be increased by 15 percent but the commercial drivers said the 15% increment in transport fare is inadequate.

Some members of the Sofoline Drivers' Union in Kumasi in the Ashanti region have rejected 15% and demanded a 30 to 50 percent increment.

The drivers said the adherence to social distancing protocols in their vehicles was adversely affecting their business and has, therefore, directed their members across the country to increase transport fares.

Deputy Transport Minister, Titus Glover said the government took the decision in acknowledgment of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on drivers.

Chairman of the group Albert Boamah accused the national leadership of Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) of conniving with the transport ministry to force the 15% on drivers.

Abass Ibrahim Moro, the Industrial Relations Officer of the Greater Regional Branch of GPRTU, speaking on the development in an interview on Accra-based Class FM has thrown his support behind his colleagues in the Ashanti region.

He said "Someone is saying this is the first upward transport adjustment in 2020 without proper explanation to drivers so we have every right to stand against it.

"GPRTU is a democratic union when Ghana was not practicing democracy when we were in an era of coups, GPRTU was practicing democracy so it is their right to demonstrate because, to be honest with you, we were looking for something around 30, 40, 50 percent increment and our leadership came up with this 15%.

"This is because currently, no one controls fuel prices. All the filling stations have different prices…"