Drivers threaten naked demonstration over rising fuel prices

According to David Agboado, the Public Relations Officer of the Drivers Association, "We are giving the government two weeks; if nothing is done, we the drivers will take to our heels and do the naked demonstration."

"This time around, we are going naked so that it sounds different; that's what we want to do so that the government will sit up," he said.

Agboado comparing the prices of fuel in Ghana to neighbouring countries said: "When you go to Burkina, their fuel price is 7.81, when you go to Togo, it's 7.62; when you go to Ivory Coast, it's 8.62."

"Why? Are they also not facing the same thing that we are facing?" he queried.

Ghana is currently struggling with the rising cost of living — including food — and high prices at the pumps.