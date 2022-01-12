RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Drunk police officer interdicted and referred to psychologist

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A drunk police officer who was seen in a viral video has been interdicted.

Police officer drank
Police officer drank

The video of the policeman which has gone viral was posted on social media.

Recommended articles

According to the police, a clinical psychologist has been tasked to evaluate the said policeman and offer him the necessary support.

The Ghana police administration in a statement said the officer will be referred to the Police Medical Board for thorough review and support toward rehabilitation where necessary.

"The said officer's suitability or otherwise to remain in the service will be based on the outcome of investigations and the recommendation of the Police Medical Board," the police said.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Soldiers arrest Western Togoland secessionists on mission to attack Bank of Ghana

Soldiers arrest 6 Western Togoland secessionists as they gather to receive weapons from financier

Hotel owner, 4 others charged with murder of American IG model; granted Ghc500k bail

Hotel owner, 4 others charged with murder of American IG model; granted Ghc500k bail

Over 25 dead in Sefwi-Bibiani road accident

Sefwi-Bibiani road accident

Obour commences work as Acting Ghana Post Managing Director

Obour sworn in