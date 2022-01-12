The video of the policeman which has gone viral was posted on social media.
Drunk police officer interdicted and referred to psychologist
A drunk police officer who was seen in a viral video has been interdicted.
Recommended articles
According to the police, a clinical psychologist has been tasked to evaluate the said policeman and offer him the necessary support.
The Ghana police administration in a statement said the officer will be referred to the Police Medical Board for thorough review and support toward rehabilitation where necessary.
"The said officer's suitability or otherwise to remain in the service will be based on the outcome of investigations and the recommendation of the Police Medical Board," the police said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh