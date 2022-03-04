Dumelo proposes brilliant solution to the high cost of rent in Ghana

He took to his Twitter page to suggest that landlords take five months' rent deposit from their tenants, after which they take it on a monthly basis.

He added that after taking the deposit, if anything goes wrong with the building as a result of the actions of the tenant, the cost of fixing it is deducted from the deposit. The same deposit will become collateral from which if a tenant defaults on the payment of rent for a particular month, it will be deducted.

In his view, this way, landlords will not suffer any loss and tenants will also have some relief.

"Rent solution: Let landlords take 5 mths deposit first. Then they can receive mthly rent from the tenants. If a’thing happens to the property due to the fault of the tenant, they use part of the deposit to fix it. If the tenant misses one mtlyh payment, they deduct from the deposit," Dumelo wrote on Twitter.

John Dumelo's tweet Pulse Ghana

As the cost of living continues to rise due to the skyrocketing prices of commodities, including building materials, landlords have also astronomically increased the cost of rent.