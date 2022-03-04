According to him, his solution would give both landlords and tenants some level of respite in these hard times.
Dumelo proposes brilliant solution to the high cost of rent in Ghana
Politician John Dumelo has proposed what he refers to as a solution to the high rent costs in Ghana.
He took to his Twitter page to suggest that landlords take five months' rent deposit from their tenants, after which they take it on a monthly basis.
He added that after taking the deposit, if anything goes wrong with the building as a result of the actions of the tenant, the cost of fixing it is deducted from the deposit. The same deposit will become collateral from which if a tenant defaults on the payment of rent for a particular month, it will be deducted.
In his view, this way, landlords will not suffer any loss and tenants will also have some relief.
"Rent solution: Let landlords take 5 mths deposit first. Then they can receive mthly rent from the tenants. If a’thing happens to the property due to the fault of the tenant, they use part of the deposit to fix it. If the tenant misses one mtlyh payment, they deduct from the deposit," Dumelo wrote on Twitter.
As the cost of living continues to rise due to the skyrocketing prices of commodities, including building materials, landlords have also astronomically increased the cost of rent.
Housing in Ghana is a major national problem as the majority of Ghanaians are unable to own their own houses and depend on rent. Most landlords take advantage of rentseekers due to the high demand.
