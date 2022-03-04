RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Dumelo proposes brilliant solution to the high cost of rent in Ghana

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Politician John Dumelo has proposed what he refers to as a solution to the high rent costs in Ghana.

John Dumelo's tweet
John Dumelo's tweet

According to him, his solution would give both landlords and tenants some level of respite in these hard times.

Recommended articles

He took to his Twitter page to suggest that landlords take five months' rent deposit from their tenants, after which they take it on a monthly basis.

He added that after taking the deposit, if anything goes wrong with the building as a result of the actions of the tenant, the cost of fixing it is deducted from the deposit. The same deposit will become collateral from which if a tenant defaults on the payment of rent for a particular month, it will be deducted.

In his view, this way, landlords will not suffer any loss and tenants will also have some relief.

READ ALSO: I had to deceive drunk man to get me pregnant; no man wanted me - Woman says

"Rent solution: Let landlords take 5 mths deposit first. Then they can receive mthly rent from the tenants. If a’thing happens to the property due to the fault of the tenant, they use part of the deposit to fix it. If the tenant misses one mtlyh payment, they deduct from the deposit," Dumelo wrote on Twitter.

John Dumelo's tweet
John Dumelo's tweet John Dumelo's tweet Pulse Ghana

As the cost of living continues to rise due to the skyrocketing prices of commodities, including building materials, landlords have also astronomically increased the cost of rent.

Housing in Ghana is a major national problem as the majority of Ghanaians are unable to own their own houses and depend on rent. Most landlords take advantage of rentseekers due to the high demand.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

2021 BECE results released; Results of 46 candidates cancelled

2021 BECE results released by WAEC

We underestimated Ghanaians opposition to the e-levy - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu admits

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu

Ghanaian students escape unhurt after attack by Russians on train carrying them

Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine

First batch of stranded Ghanaian students evacuated from Ukraine

Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine