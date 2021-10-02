Dumsor: Ghana to experience power crisis as Atuabo Gas undergo 14-days shutdown from Monday

A statement issued by the Company on Friday, October 1 noted that the shutdown was to have taken 48 days but key stakeholders including Tullow Oil, ENI, Volta River Authority (VRA) and MLE have put in place measures to have it last 14 days.

“During the maintenance shutdown, there shall be an installation of High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) and maintenance works on the replacement of Small Bore Piping (SBP), Heat Exchangers (HEX) cleaning, replacement of damaged Product Cooler, replacement of defective valves and re-calibration of all our Safety Critical Equipment including Pressure Safety Valves (PSVs).”

It added that “The key benefit of this shutdown is to enhance operability and reliability of our processing and transportation infrastructure.”