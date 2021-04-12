RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Dumsor is back; NPP lying to Ghanaians - Asiedu Nketia

Authors:

Evans Annang

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that the country is back to the dreaded 'dumsor' menace.

NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah

Pulse Ghana

He said the recent power outages is 'dumsor' and any attempts by the government to whitewash it won't hold.

Recommended articles

Mr. Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, said it is high time the government told Ghanaians the truth.

Speaking on Accra based Joy News, he said: "Dumsor has come and this one is because of the negligence of this government".

“If they are building new transmission lines, it has nothing to do with the existing transmission lines… so how does your building of a substations somewhere contribute to dumsor? It is after you have finished the new line or substation and you want to change over. And that will take you more than a week to do."

“So what is happening now is the breakdown of the existing systems when the new ones haven’t happened yet", he said.

However, in earlier engagements, the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh had denied that dumsor is back.

Asiedu Nketia
Asiedu Nketia Pulse Ghana

The Minister said what was happening had nothing to do with financial challenges as being speculated but rather purely technical.

Speaking on a working visit to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) in Accra, he said: “These our lines that we have just been informed about, were strung in the 50s and some in the 60s. The power it was supposed to transmit to Accra has increased tremendously due to the expansion of Accra yet the lines have remained the same. They are now giving us lines that can improve the power situation in Accra”.

Dr Prempeh said what was required now was the foreberance of the Ghanaian because what was being planned and implemented would better improve the situation for all.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

WAEC to embed QR codes in question papers to curb examination malpractices

‘COVID-19 is not an excuse, fix our roads’ – Kwahu Chiefs to Akufo-Addo

Couple & guests spend wedding night sitting outside as punishment for breaking Covid-19 rules

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

3 home remedies for vaginal thrush

Vaginal infections(Young Women's Health)