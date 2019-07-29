Speaking at the mid-year budget review at Parliament House in Accra, Ofori-Atta assured Ghanaians that the challenges in the energy sector is a thing of the past.

"I am happy to reaffirm that “dumsor” is history, and we are determined to ensure that it remains that way", he said.

He also said government has revised the 2019 fiscal framework in the second half of the year to safeguard the revised deficit target of 4.5% of GDP.

"The fiscal measures are specifically geared towards improving domestic revenue mobilisation, reining in expenditures, as well as addressing some critical protracted structural issues in the energy sector", Ofori-Atta said.

Recently, it would be recalled that the Chamber of Independent Power Producers and Bulk Consumers [CIPDIB] hinted Ghanaian power consumers of a possible power outages in the next few days (within a 7-8 working days period), if the Power Distribution Services (PDS) failed to pay its huge financial debt to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

A statement issued and signed by the Chief Executive Officer of CIPDIB, Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, had urged the government through the Ministry of Energy to compel PDS to expressly pay all accumulated invoices to the IPPs within the seven days.

The statement further urged the government to not only make PDS pay its debts to the IPPs; but also be made to pay interest on all overdue invoices which the IPPs could have profitably utilized.