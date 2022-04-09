RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Dumsor to hit parts of Accra for 11 weeks

Authors:

Evans Effah

Residents in some parts of the capital, Accra will experience power outage for the next 11 weeks, Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has announced.

According to the statement from the power supplier, the outages will be due to the reconstruction of power transmission lines along the Achimota substation through Avenor to Mallam substation.

A statement issued by GRIDCo on Friday, April 8, said the re-construction involves taking out of service two 161kV transmission lines, hence the power outage.

The work involves taking out of service, two 161KV transmission lines (I.e. Achimota – Accra Central and Achimota – Mallam) from Saturday 9 April 2022 to Thursday 30 June 2022,” the statement said.

The outage is to enable GRIDCo to upgrade the transmission capacity on each line. This important exercise is to meet the growing demand for electricity in Accra and its environs.”

GRIDCo has apologised for any inconvenience to consumers during the reconstruction period.

The statement added that “The outage will affect customers served by the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) distribution systems crossing these transmission lines (between the Achimota Substation at Dzorwulu and Avenor in Accra) during the day, for the stated period.”

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

