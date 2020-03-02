He has, therefore, banned the carrying of mobile phones into his office during meetings.

Preaching to his teeming congregation, Archbishop Duncan Williams said punitive measures should be enforced for people who record private conversations.

“Those of you who record people without letting them know; it’s evil, and I think the government of Ghana must come up with a law that: ‘If record anybody without them knowing, you must be punished because it has become a conspiracy where people just record people without them knowing that they are being recorded”, he said, adding: “It’s dangerous to speak on phone now; very dangerous; yes, you set people up,” he lamented.

“People come and play people to me, they come to my office and I’ve stopped phones from entering into my office”, he told the congregation.

“This society has become a very vindictive society; you record everybody and they won’t tell you they are recording you; they will set you up; that is very bad. People are even recording their fathers and their mothers; their wives and their husbands. What is wrong with you?” he asked.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

“I went to the office of the President the other day and they stopped cell phones from everywhere. Why? Somebody had the audacity to enter into the Office of the President to record the President. What is wrong with us? What has become of us now?

“To that extent, you’re not afraid?” he quizzed noting that the act has found its way into matrimonial homes as well, “Husbands are recording their wives when they are making love, and wives are recording their husbands when they are making love; you record the insults but you don’t record the other things; the other things she was saying and doing,” he lamented