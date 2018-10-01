Pulse.com.gh logo
Duncan Williams declares 72 days fasting and prayers for Ghana


Crisis Duncan Williams declares 72 days fasting and prayers over hardship in Ghana

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has declared a 72-day fasting and prayer to help the country overcome the crisis it’s currently witnessing.

play

General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, says Ghana is in a “crisis” and needs serious fasting and prayers.

The renowned preacher has therefore declared a 72-day fasting and prayer to help the country overcome the crisis it’s currently witnessing.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams made the declaration during last Sunday’s sermon.

“A powerful prayer is needed for a nation which is in crisis," he told his congregation.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams play

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

 

According to him, Ghana needs divine intervention to overturn the “suffering, hardship and difficulties and crisis we face as a nation and a people”.

He called on the congregation to begin the 72-day fasting and prayers on Monday, October 1, 2018.

“I proclaim by the voice of the blood of Jesus this 72 hour fast from Monday…..of the month of October….let the fast be proclaimed and let heaven and earth bear witness and let heaven intervene in the affairs of this country and overturn the suffering and the hardship and difficulties and crisis we face as a nation and a people,” the Action Chapel founder said.

He explained that prayer is a very powerful tool that can transform a nation, adding that successful leaders are the ones that put their trust in God during tough times.

“Leaders who believe in God and recognize in times of national crisis that human capability and intelligence and logic and philosophy can do but so much and can go but so far….and recognize and call upon God’s intervention to overturn national crisis,” he added.

