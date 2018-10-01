Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Duncan Williams declares 72-hrs fasting and prayers for Ghana


Crisis Duncan Williams declares 72-hours fasting and prayers over hardship in Ghana

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has declared a 72-hour fasting and prayer to help the country overcome the crisis it’s currently witnessing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, says Ghana is in a “crisis” and needs serious fasting and prayers.

The renowned preacher has therefore declared a 72-hour fasting and prayer to help the country overcome the crisis it’s currently witnessing.

READ ALSO:  Photos: Notorious armed robber gunned down at Kasoa

Archbishop Duncan-Williams made the declaration during last Sunday’s sermon.

“A powerful prayer is needed for a nation which is in crisis," he told his congregation.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams play

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

 

According to him, Ghana needs divine intervention to overturn the “suffering, hardship and difficulties and crisis we face as a nation and a people”.

He called on the congregation to begin the 72-hour fasting and prayers on Monday, October 1, 2018.

“I proclaim by the voice of the blood of Jesus this 72 hour fast from Monday…..of the month of October….let the fast be proclaimed and let heaven and earth bear witness and let heaven intervene in the affairs of this country and overturn the suffering and the hardship and difficulties and crisis we face as a nation and a people,” the Action Chapel founder said.

READ ALSO:  Bawumia asked to resign over NADMO expired food scandal

He explained that prayer is a very powerful tool that can transform a nation, adding that successful leaders are the ones that put their trust in God during tough times.

“Leaders who believe in God and recognize in times of national crisis that human capability and intelligence and logic and philosophy can do but so much and can go but so far….and recognize and call upon God’s intervention to overturn national crisis,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Crime: Tema Police guns down two armed robbers Crime Tema Police guns down two armed robbers
Infant Deaths: 54 babies die at Sunyani hospital over lack of incubator Infant Deaths 54 babies die at Sunyani hospital over lack of incubator
Recognition: Ghana Garden and Flower Movement receives CIMG Special Award Recognition Ghana Garden and Flower Movement receives CIMG Special Award
Calamity: Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding reception Calamity Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding reception
FLOTUS: Melania Trump arrives in Ghana today FLOTUS Melania Trump arrives in Ghana today
Honour: Samira Bawumia wins 2018 African Woman of Excellence Honour Samira Bawumia wins 2018 African Woman of Excellence

Recommended Videos

Local News: Akufo-Addo endangered as Presidential jet malfunctions midair Local News Akufo-Addo endangered as Presidential jet malfunctions midair
Diplomatic Visit: First Lady Mrs. Trump expected in Accra on Tuesday Diplomatic Visit First Lady Mrs. Trump expected in Accra on Tuesday
Local News: Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio Centre Local News Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio Centre



Top Articles

1 Photos Notorious armed robber gunned down at Kasoabullet
2 FLOTUS Melania Trump arrives in Ghana todaybullet
3 Marijuana Legalization I don't smoke weed but I smoke cigarettes -...bullet
4 Calamity Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding...bullet
5 Bawumia asked to resign over NADMO expired food scandalbullet
6 Shocking Farmer kills wife, himself, with axe after disagreementbullet
7 Jubilee House Akufo-Addo arrives in Accra after presidential...bullet
8 In Darkuman Muslim youth attack Mosque in Darkumanbullet
9 NPP Government No plan to buy new presidential jet- Gov'tbullet
10 Crisis Duncan Williams declares 72-hours fasting and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
7 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
8 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
9 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
10 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with...bullet

Local

Protest 2020 polls: We'll show Nana Addo – 'Fake' Spare parts dealers threaten
Disaster 70 houses submerged in Affram Plains floods
Violence Two behind disruption of peace program at Sankore remanded
In Asamankese 42-year-old man jailed for impregnating his own daughter
X
Advertisement