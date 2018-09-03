Duncan-Williams opens up on why his first marriage failed

news

Founder of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has disclosed circumstances which led to the collapse of his first marriage.

The man of God divorced his previous wife, Mama Francisca back in 2006 after 26 years of marriage.

READ ALSO: National Cathedral: See photos of judges residences to be demolished for national cathedral

The preacher explained at the time that “the challenges in my marriage are personal and shall remain private for the sake of our children and loved ones,” noting however that “the decision on my part was not taken in a haste without years of prayer, best efforts and Christian counselling”.

But opening up to the public on what led to his failed marriage, Archbishop Duncan-Williams said he married when he was too young.

He disclosed that he married his first wife at an immature age of 24 because he didn’t want to fall into the trap of sin.

Speaking at the International Youth Empowerment Summit in Accra, the preacher said he was virtually “a boy” when he first married and that did not help.

He explained that marriage is not for boys, but men, because it entails much more than just settling down with a woman.

READ ALSO: Woven Africa: Meet the Ghanaian firm that makes graduation stoles for Harvard

Referencing the scripture, he said “for this reason, a man shall live his father and the mother and joined his wife”, not a boy shall leave the father and mother and join his girl.

“A matured man is a man who truly qualifies to be called a married man, a married man is a mature man and a mature man is one who is well developed mentally, economically, spiritually, physically, psychologically and emotionally strong,” Bishop Duncan-Williams indicated, to a raucous response from the youth present.

After the divorce to his first wife, Archbishop Duncan-Williams got married to Rosa Whitaker, the CEO and President of the Whitaker Group in Washington DC.