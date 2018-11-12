Christians are against National Cathedral because it’s not their party building it – Duncan-Williams

news

Founder and leader of the Action Chapel International (ACI), Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, believes the only reason why some Christians are against government’s plan to construct a National Cathedral is because it’s not their party that is building it.

According to him, some Christians have shown by their actions that they are more loyal to their political parties than to Christ.

READ ALSO: My office ‘almost hopeless’ to fight corruption – Martin Amidu laments

“You know the people fighting it [the National Cathedral]? Not other religions, but it’s us, Christians. It’s us, Christians fighting it. And some of you are fighting it because it’s not your party and your president that is building it, so, you must oppose it. And some of you love your political parties and more loyal to your political parties than you are to the bible and the cause of Christ. That is where we are,” the preacher said while delivering a sermon on Sunday, November 11.

Last year, government revealed plans to construct a National Cathedral to serve as a national non-denominational Christian worship center.

In March this year, President Akufo-Addo went ahead to unveil the design and architecture for the National Cathedral at a brief ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre.

However, government’s decision to put up the National Cathedral has been criticised by certain quarters who believe it should not be a priority when other sectors are badly in need of an uplift.

The concerns deepened after it emerged that government will have to demolish buildings including residences of judges to make way for the construction of the Cathedral.

READ ALSO: Six contractors grab Adentan-Madina highway footbridge contract

But Archbishop Duncan-William believes it will not be out of place for the government to construct a National Cathedral to serve Christians.

According to him, Muslims already have a National Mosque and it is therefore only right that Christians also get theirs.

“The Muslims have built a National Mosque and nobody has complained about it. But a national cathedral, where there will be the first of its kind, bible museums with the different characters in the bible being showcased where children, families, people will travel from far and near, to pay and come and look, and it shall stand for God and country, as a memorial, we’ll oppose it: ‘Who is funding it? Who is giving to it? Who is financing it? Where is the money coming from?’” the preacher added.