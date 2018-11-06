DVLA to regulate Uber operations

news

Beginning the first quarter of 2019, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has said it will deploy new regulatory requirements for digital transport operators like Uber and Taxify.

It is requiring it to accept stricter regulation and licensing within the DVLA as a taxi operator.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Kwasi Agyeman Busia, the Authority had engaged and concluded negotiations with management of Uber and Taxify on modalities to regulate their operations.

READ MORE: Ghana to go digital on checking vehicle insurance registration

He said they had concluded on the need to identify and differentiate Uber or Taxify cars from other private cars.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day DVLA Strategic Review Conference on the theme: "Continuity of Excellent Service Delivery: For Growth, Safety and Security," which will assess and review implementation of its two-year strategic plan, Agyeman Busia stated that "It will be a sticker to uniquely identify Uber or other digital transports, and that will be ready towards the end of this quarter.

"Previously, if you have a private car, you do not have to do that, but now, they will have to do so because they use it both as a private and commercial car."

He said most importantly, Uber and Taxify or cars used for digital taxi services would have to be insured to ensure that in the event of an accident, passengers would be covered.

He explained that this was a very important aspect of the regulations since such cars, which were originally private cars, now pick passengers.

READ ALSO: DVLA to conduct exams in local languages

"By the beginning of the first quarter, we will turn it on in full steam whereby both Uber and Taxify and all digital transports will be regulated; meaning their licenses will be checked to make sure they meet the criteria, that they have the appropriate insurance coverage and that they do road worthiness twice a year as commercial vehicles do," he added.

About Taxify App

Taxify is an international transportation network company. The company develops and operates the Taxify mobile application, which allows people to request a taxi or private driver from their smartphone.

More about Uber App

Uber is a peer-to-peer ride sharing, taxi cab, food delivery, bicycle-sharing and transportation network with operations in 785 metropolitan areas worldwide.

Its platforms can be accessed via its websites and mobile apps. Uber has been prominent in the sharing economy.