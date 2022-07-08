Dzifa Bampoh joins GRIDCo after resignation from Media General

She was announced as host of TV3’s news analysis program, The Key Points, and News Editor/Head of News.

Before joining TV3, she worked with Tullow Ghana Limited where she pursued her communication interest.

She joined Tullow after over a decade of work with Multimedia’s Joy FM.

Dzifa started her basic education in Nigeria before proceeding to Achimota School from 1989 to 1995 for O’ and A’ Level education.

She continued to the University of Ghana in 1997 for a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English & History and then a Master of Arts in communication in 2006. She has also been trained with the DW Akademie in Bonn, Germany (September–November 2006) & Reuters (Nairobi, 2004).