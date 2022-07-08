Dzifa resigned from a post as an editor for TV3 after about 18 months. She joined Media General in March 2021.
Dzifa Bampoh joins GRIDCo after resignation from Media General
Veteran journalist and communication professional, Dzifa Bampoh has joined Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to continue her career with the state institution.
She was announced as host of TV3’s news analysis program, The Key Points, and News Editor/Head of News.
Before joining TV3, she worked with Tullow Ghana Limited where she pursued her communication interest.
She joined Tullow after over a decade of work with Multimedia’s Joy FM.
Dzifa started her basic education in Nigeria before proceeding to Achimota School from 1989 to 1995 for O’ and A’ Level education.
She continued to the University of Ghana in 1997 for a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English & History and then a Master of Arts in communication in 2006. She has also been trained with the DW Akademie in Bonn, Germany (September–November 2006) & Reuters (Nairobi, 2004).
Dzifa started her career at the Radio Section of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) from 1997 to 2005, hosting the “UniiQ Breakfast Drive” (2002–2005) and GTV Youth Show, “Next Level” (from 2003 to 2004) before joining the Multimedia fraternity.
