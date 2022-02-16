He said if the charges of a particular network will make paying the e-levy expensive, citizens should discard that particular network.
E-levy: Change your MTN if you think charges are expensive - NPP MP
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi has called on Ghanaians to swap networks if the charges are expensive.
The lawmaker said this during a townhall meeting with market women and taxi drivers on the e-levy in Koforidua on Monday February 14,2022. The engagement was to explain into details the nexus of the e-levy bill and its benefits to accelerated development.
“You are the one who pays the levy .so for instance if you are sending Ghc200 to your child at OPASS , you won’t pay tax on the first Ghc100 .so the first hundred cedis is free.”
“The Ghc100 left is what you will pay the e-levy on. The one sending is the one who will pay the levy. Your child who is receiving will not pay anything.”
“The Telecommunication companies in Ghana are many. We have MTN, Vodafone and Airtel Tigo. For MTN, they charge , Vodafone doesn’t charge so if you think MTN is charging too much just migrate to Vodafone. Simple”, he added.
Hon. Baafi has been a strong advocate of the e-levy arguing that it is a panacea to Ghana’s development challenges.
The Deputy Minister of Trade said going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance is not tenable.
“If we don’t pay the E-levy and we go to the World Bank or the IMF for loans, they will ask Akufo-Addo to cancel the free SHS which will affect your children so you must all accept the E-levy and pay it so it helps all of us,” Okyere Baafi told members of his constituency during a town hall meeting.
