E-levy: Change your MTN if you think charges are expensive - NPP MP

The lawmaker said this during a townhall meeting with market women and taxi drivers on the e-levy in Koforidua on Monday February 14,2022. The engagement was to explain into details the nexus of the e-levy bill and its benefits to accelerated development.

“You are the one who pays the levy .so for instance if you are sending Ghc200 to your child at OPASS , you won’t pay tax on the first Ghc100 .so the first hundred cedis is free.”

“The Ghc100 left is what you will pay the e-levy on. The one sending is the one who will pay the levy. Your child who is receiving will not pay anything.”

“The Telecommunication companies in Ghana are many. We have MTN, Vodafone and Airtel Tigo. For MTN, they charge , Vodafone doesn’t charge so if you think MTN is charging too much just migrate to Vodafone. Simple”, he added.

Hon. Baafi has been a strong advocate of the e-levy arguing that it is a panacea to Ghana’s development challenges.

The Deputy Minister of Trade said going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance is not tenable.