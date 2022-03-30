E-levy deductions will start in May - Ken Ofori-Atta

Speaking to the press at the State of the Nation address in Accra, Mr. Ofori-Atta said the Ghana Revenue Authority has to configure their systems for it to take full effect.

“We had some meetings with Controller and Accountant Generals Department (CAGD) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and they have said right at the beginning of May they should be able to put their system together,” he said.

Meanwhile President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded the passage of the e-levy.

He said despite the apparent unpopularity of the levy, it’s the reprieve the country needs to reduce the current economic challenges.

Speaking at the 2022 State of the Nation address, Nana Addo said Ghanaians will see improvement in their lives very soon.

“Mr. Speaker, despite the protracted and sometimes acrimonious nature of proceedings, I am happy that the House has, finally, found it possible to pass the E-levy Bill. I believe the levy is going to make a significant contribution to revenue mobilisation and the management of the national economy, and I want to thank Members of the House for making this possible.”