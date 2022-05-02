E-levy: GRA to refund all wrongful deductions to consumers

Speaking on Joy FM in Accra, Head of Project Management Unit at the GRA, Isaac Kobina Amoako admitted the challenges, and assured all consumers of a refund after the completion of the probe by his outfit.

According to him, the authority received feedback from some charging entities including the banks and telecom companies, but a daily report will be run on all transactions to see the way forward.

Pulse Ghana

He said “the feedback we got from one of the charging entities is that the configuration for off-net for less than 100 and below is being charged which is in two folds”.

“The first fold is that, 100 and below whether on net or off-net does not attract E-Levy irrespective, but at the moment it’s a technical hitch. So it will be ratified automatically ones the transaction is detected.”

He added “they will run an end of day report for all transactions below 100 transactions that were not supposed to attract the levy and were charged. The customers don’t need to do any intervention. If indeed the investigation shows that it was the first hundred cedis or below for the day, the amount will be refunded”.

Meanwhile, the annual projection for the soon-to-be-implemented e-levy has been revised downwards to GHS4.5 billion.