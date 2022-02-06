E-levy: NDC only wants to destroy Akufo-Addo’s good policies – Kennedy Agyapong

According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a proven record of caring for the plights of Ghanaians through social interventions.

He, however, described the NDC as a party whose members are only interested in gaining power to amass wealth.

"The NDC doesn't think about the poor... I will leave you to rate both NDC and NPP and tell me which among them brought social interventions that have benefitted the poor. The NDC only amass wealth when they come into power," Mr. Agyapong said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"The NDC doesn't want the E-levy to be passed. They just want to see Akufo-Addo's good policies for Ghana in shambles. Just like John Mahama stood in Kumasi to say that Ghanaians easily forget things. Akufo-Addo was the one who ensured that Nurses who had stayed home for years were posted.”

The Akufo-Addo government has been pushing to implement a 1.75% E-levy, which would see electronic taxed.

However, the proposition has been very unpopular among Ghanaians, with the Minority in Parliament also rejecting it.

Mr. Agyapong believes some NPP legislators have contributed to the protracted delay in passing the E-levy bill by failing to show up in Parliament to vote.

“If you are not ready to be an MP, leave the post. Nobody forced you to be an MP. We are sick and tired of your bogus attitude. People are scared to tell you but I will because I don’t fear anyone. I have to go for check-up but I’m here because of my party and country.