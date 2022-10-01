E-levy to be reviewed – Ken Ofori-Atta

He stated that the review is also targeted at ensuring that a lot of Ghanaians pay the levy.

According to him, "Such exercises form part of an ongoing drive to ensure we take significant steps forward in remedying long-standing challenges with domestic revenue mobilization, indiscipline, corruption, and leakages.

"Of course, heightened tax compliance and increased tax audit exercises will continue to be complemented by policy initiatives that allow us to tap into a wider pool of taxpayers in the years ahead.

"Towards this therefore we are looking at areas around the E-Levy to ensure its efficient implementation."

Earlier, the Mobile money vendors have said their businesses are on the brink of collapse due to the unwillingness of their customers to pay the E-levy.