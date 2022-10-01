RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

E-levy to be reviewed – Ken Ofori-Atta

Emmanuel Tornyi

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance has hinted that the government will soon review the electronic transfer levy (E-levy).

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Speaking to the media in Accra on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Ken Ofori-Atta said the review of the E-levy forms part of measures to help improve the government’s domestic revenue mobilization.

He stated that the review is also targeted at ensuring that a lot of Ghanaians pay the levy.

According to him, "Such exercises form part of an ongoing drive to ensure we take significant steps forward in remedying long-standing challenges with domestic revenue mobilization, indiscipline, corruption, and leakages.

"Of course, heightened tax compliance and increased tax audit exercises will continue to be complemented by policy initiatives that allow us to tap into a wider pool of taxpayers in the years ahead.

"Towards this therefore we are looking at areas around the E-Levy to ensure its efficient implementation."

Earlier, the Mobile money vendors have said their businesses are on the brink of collapse due to the unwillingness of their customers to pay the E-levy.

They said the phenomenon has resulted in a significant reduction in transactions and low income, four months after the implementation of the tax measure.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
