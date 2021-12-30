E-levy will rob the poor; reverse it – Apae Live to Akufo-Addo

He argued that most people in the poor bracket are the ones who use mobile money transactions; therefore, taxing the transactions will affect them more.

“Most of the people who depend on the Mobile Money service are mostly the poor, some are those who don’t have jobs and others are those who don’t have a proper job so they can’t go to the bank with their little money.”

“Even though we are hungry, we shouldn’t be forcing to eat with both of our hands. We already pay a lot of taxes and that is not enough for you the politicians who spend the chunk, and now you have to tax the small the poor have; you are the very people who claim to have come for the poor. So if you now want to tax the little money poor people have on their mobile money, I tend to disagree on that,” he told Oman Channel.

While noting his support for taxing towards national development, Reverend Tony Asamoah said government tax policies should not go overboard in burdening the poor.

Pulse Ghana

“Even the Bible supports taxing. But when a tax policy has the potential to burden the poor or cause the destitute to remain poorer, I would say that it is not right,” he noted.