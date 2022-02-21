E-levy will turn the economy around; improve living conditions of Ghanaians – Ashanti Regional Minister

Speaking in an interview on Akoma FM, he said the opposition to the levy by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is borne out of fear of losing the 2024 elections.

“The NDC knows that when the e-levy is finally passed, we will be able to turn the economy around within a short possible time, a situation that will put the opposition in a very disadvantaged position which will make them lose the 2024 elections”.

When asked updates on the several ongoing hospitals projects in the Region, he explained that “the Afari Military Hospital will be commissioned together with the Sawuah Regional Hospital before end of this year, Fomena and Kumawu are steadily on course”.

Pulse Ghana

Mr Osei-Mensah, after touching on the health facilities again, waded into the e-levy debate and appealed to Ghanaians to rally behind the government with goodwill to ensure basic developments are reached.