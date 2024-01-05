E. T. Mensah will lie in state today

According to Ade Coker, the former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, E. T. Mensah’s body is currently being taken around some of his properties and businesses before he will lie in state at his home in Prampram.

“He has to pay his last respects to his house. From there, we will go to Tema Harbour, where he has a cold store to pay homage to the people there. From there, we will move to his family home at Prampram. Then we will rest his body in his home at Prampram where there will be wake keeping.”

The former National Democratic Congress stalwart will lie in state from 5 pm to 10 pm, followed by a burial service at the forecourt of the State House on Friday, January 5.

His Thanksgiving service will also take place at the Methodist Church in Prampram on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

“On Friday, ET Mensah will be sent to the State House, where he will lie in state for people to file past him. The NDC leader and former president, John Mahama, President Nana Akufo-Addo, NDC leaders, and council of state members, among others, will all be present at the ceremony to pay their last respects to ET Mensah. Then he will finally be buried at Prampram.”

He died in South Africa at the age of 77 in October 2023 after battling ill health for some time. His body was later brought to Ghana in the same month.

Enoch Teye Mensah (born May 17, 1946) was a Minister of Education and a Member of Parliament in Ghana from January 1997 till January 2017.

