The declaration was made in a statement signed by the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery.

The statement said the holidays are to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday, which form part of the Easter celebrations.

Easter is a period when Christians across the world commemorate Jesus Christ’s Passion, crucifixion, and death.

Statement from Interior Minister

“The General Public is hereby reminded that Friday, 10th April, 2020 and Monday, 13th April, 2020 which mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively, are Statutory Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement reads.

The Easter celebrations in Ghana are normally characterised by fanfare and carnivals, especially in Kwahu in the Eastern region.

However, this year’s Easter is expected to be low-profile following the ban on all public gatherings and the partial lockdown as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.