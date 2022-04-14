Easter Message: Our sufferings will end soon - Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians

Addressing the nation ahead of the Easter celebrations, President Akufo-Addo said his government has taken sound measures that will beat fruits very soon.

”I ask respectfully, all of you, to continue to have hope of great times soon for our country. government is working hard to restore our nation back on the path of progress and prosperity, a path of which our nation was charting before the onset of COVID-19, whose negative consequences have been further exacerbated by the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine," he said.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance in his Easter message to Ghanaians on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on the essence of Easter, he said "Easter is the most important date on the Christian calender. It signifies the supreme sacrifice made for humanity by our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ....," adding that while it is great to partake in Easter festivities, the public should not let their guard down on the threat posed by COVID-19.”

In a recent event, President Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that his government will account for the controversial e-levy.

He said this in a speech read on behalf of the President by the Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong during the 60th anniversary celebration of Rev. Friederich Monninger Memorial Presbyterian Church in Akosombo.