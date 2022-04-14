RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Easter Message: Our sufferings will end soon - Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the current economic challenges the nation is facing will end soon.

Nana Akufo-Addo (BBC)
Nana Akufo-Addo (BBC)

He said Ghanaians will see a complete turnaround in their economic fortunes in the near future.

Recommended articles

Addressing the nation ahead of the Easter celebrations, President Akufo-Addo said his government has taken sound measures that will beat fruits very soon.

”I ask respectfully, all of you, to continue to have hope of great times soon for our country. government is working hard to restore our nation back on the path of progress and prosperity, a path of which our nation was charting before the onset of COVID-19, whose negative consequences have been further exacerbated by the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine," he said.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance in his Easter message to Ghanaians on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

Speaking on the essence of Easter, he said "Easter is the most important date on the Christian calender. It signifies the supreme sacrifice made for humanity by our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ....," adding that while it is great to partake in Easter festivities, the public should not let their guard down on the threat posed by COVID-19.”

In a recent event, President Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that his government will account for the controversial e-levy.

He said this in a speech read on behalf of the President by the Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong during the 60th anniversary celebration of Rev. Friederich Monninger Memorial Presbyterian Church in Akosombo.

According to the President “government agenda to introduce the electronic levy bill, is now electronic transfer levy Act 2022 “Act 1075″ is a strategic decision to boost our revenue mobilization drive in order to grow our economy by ourselves to improve social, economic and infrastructural development in the republic of Ghana. The controversies which emanated from the inception of the electronic levy bill was a healthy one for our democracy as a nation”.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian pallbearer sells coffin dance NFT meme for $1m

Ghana’s dancing pallbearers have sold their coffin dance meme for over $1 million on NFT

Many Ghanaian lecturers are pupil teachers — Retired Appeals Court judge

University

Introducing electric buses in Ghana is Ponzi scheme to steal from state coffers - Engineer

Alhaji Fawan Issah Iddi

Here's the reason why British Airways flight BA081 didn’t touchdown in Accra

A British Airways Airbus A321.