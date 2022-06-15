RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Eastern Region: 3 suspected cases of monkeypox recorded at Afram Plains and Abirem

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that two districts in the Kwahu Block of the Eastern Region have recorded three suspected cases of monkeypox.

Monkeypox

According to Richard Essien, the Director of Health at Afram Plains South District, two suspected cases were recorded in the area over the weekend.

He said blood samples have been taken for test in Accra, and they are waiting for the results by tomorrow, Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

He said an adult and a child, live in the same house, and both have been isolated to prevent a possible outbreak, adding that they have been given the necessary treatment and are recovering.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

It typically presents clinically with fever, rashes, and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said monkeypox is most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa and occasionally exported to other regions.

Outside Africa, 20 countries have declared 237 confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox, and health authorities around the world have announced plans to contain the virus.

WHO said vaccines used during the smallpox eradication programme provide protection against monkeypox, and one newly-developed vaccine had been approved for the prevention of monkeypox.

It said that the virus could be contained with the right response in countries outside of Africa where it is not usually detected.

