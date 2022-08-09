The victim was said to be a worker with Akroma Gold Mining Company Ltd as a supervisor for the construction of road networks in the district.
Eastern Region: Body of missing Chinese man found dead in dam
The body of a Chinese who went missing after his car plunged into a dam at Kwahu Esaase in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region has been found dead.
Reports stated that traditional authorities poured libation before the body was discovered.
It has been reported that the Chinese national slid off the road and fell into the dam while driving a company car with registration number GT 2680 – 13.
After three hours of search, the company car was retrieved, but the Chinese man was nowhere to be found.
The body has been retrieved and deposited at the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital mortuary for further investigation and autopsy.
