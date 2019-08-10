The injured includes a pregnant woman and a child who were rushed to the Atibibie Hospital in Koforidua due to their critical state.

The other five injured are receiving treatment at Kwahu Tafo Clinic following the Friday accident which occurred at about 3:00pm.

The accident occurred when a faulty tipper Truck registered GM-5026-12 carrying traders from Miaso to Nketepa failed break while descending a hill and somersaulted.

The deceased, all male traders, were sitting on the farm produce being transported at the bucket of the truck.