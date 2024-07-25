Eastern Region: No road, no votes — Adamrobe residents protest over poor road

For years, residents have grappled with roads riddled with potholes, insufficient drainage systems, and flooding.

These conditions have not only made daily commutes treacherous but have also hampered local businesses, affecting the livelihoods of many.

The aggrieved residents said they are not going to vote if the roads are not fixed by the government.

An aggrieved resident said they are serious about the call for the roads to be fixed.

The poor road conditions have had a significant economic impact, particularly on small businesses and the agricultural sector.

Farmers in rural areas struggle to transport their goods to market, resulting in losses and higher prices for consumers.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared that his government has constructed more roads than the combined efforts of the Mills and Mahama administrations.

This announcement was made during the sod-cutting ceremony for the dualisation of the Anwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben Road on July 15, 2024.

Addressing a gathering of local officials, residents, and stakeholders, Nana Addo detailed what he described as extensive improvements to the nation's road network since 2017.

He cited a total of 12,830 kilometres of roads completed under his leadership, a stark contrast to the 4,636 kilometres completed during the Mills and Mahama era from 2009 to 2016.