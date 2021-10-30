Eastern Region: Pupils sit on cement blocks to learn

Pupils of the Aboabo M/A Basic School near Adawso in Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region sit on cement blocks to learn in an uncompleted classroom.

The school with a population of about 112 pupils does not have desks.

Teachers also do not have tables and Chairs hence stand throughout to teach and mark exercises.

The Headteacher Ebenezer Adjetey Sowah acknowledged that the situation is frustrating for the teachers as they watch the children.

He told Accra-based Starr FM that "The classroom block has been in existence for the past 15 years now and nothing has been done about it. For some time, the children were in the pavilion until about three months ago they put up the roofing but we are having challenges with regards to furniture for teachers and pupils.

"We don't have Windows and doors so when it rains we don't have any option than to close the Pupils and it is really affecting academic work."

A teacher's bungalow started by Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) and reached 80% completion stage almost 15 years ago has also been abandoned while teachers walk miles to school.